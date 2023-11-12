Cotie McMahon scores 22 points, leads No. 7 Ohio State women past IUPUI 108-58

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored a team-high 22 points and six Buckeyes reached double figures as No. 7 Ohio State beat IUPUI 108-58. Ohio State forced 28 turnovers, including 20 in the first half, and took a 59-31 halftime lead. The Buckeyes led by as many as 54 points in the fourth quarter. IUPUI’s Katie Davidson recorded a game-high 23 points. She also had five rebounds and two assists.

