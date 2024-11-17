Cotie McMahon, Jaloni Cambridge help No. 12 Ohio State women escape with 67-63 victory over Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cotie McMahon scored 21 points, and Jaloni Cambridge made a jumper and two free throws in the final 12 seconds to help No. 12 Ohio State pull out a 67-63 victory over upset-minded Belmont. The Buckeyes (3-0) trailed 59-50 with 5:21 left to play after Carmyn Harrison had back-to-back baskets and Kendall Holmes hit a 3-pointer in a 9-3 spurt to give the Bruins (2-2) their largest lead. McMahon answered with a layup and Chance Gray had a 3-pointer and a layup in a 10-0 run as the Buckeyes moved in front by a point at the 3-minute mark. Holmes and Emily La Chapell both hit two free throws to tie the game at 63 with 33 seconds left, setting the stage for Cambridge.

