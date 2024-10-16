Costly errors by Rocchio and Brennan send Guardians home trailing the Yankees 2-0 in the ALCS

NEW YORK (AP) — Sloppy play has the Cleveland Guardians facing a big deficit the American League Championship Series. Cleveland’s rookie shortstop Brayan Rocchio and right fielder Will Brennan committed costly errors Tuesday night, allowing runs to score as the New York Yankees beat the Guardians 6-3 to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. The Guardians are playing in their sixth ALCS and face a two-game deficit for the first time as the series shifts to Cleveland for Game 3 on Thursday night after an off day.

