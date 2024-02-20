Costelow back at flyhalf for Wales for Six Nations trip to Ireland

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Sam Costelow will return at flyhalf for Wales for its Six Nations trip to Ireland on Saturday in the only change from the loss to England. Costelow was forced off because of a neck problem in the first half of Wales’ 27-26 defeat by Scotland in Round 1. He was replaced by Ioan Lloyd at Twickenham a week later when the Welsh were beaten 16-14. Fullback Cameron Winnett and flanker Alex Mann retained their places while center George North will win his 120th cap. North is only the third Wales player to reach that mark after Alun Wyn Jones and Gethin Jenkins.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.