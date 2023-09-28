Costantino Rocca’s win over Tiger Woods nearly 30 years ago paved the way for this Ryder Cup in Rome

By ANDREW DAMPF The Associated Press
FILE - Masters champion Tiger Woods is congratulated by his playing partner Costantino Rocca, left, after their final round of the Masters in Augusta, Ga., on April 13, 1997. A 60-foot birdie putt sunk on the 18th at St. Andrew’s before a playoff loss to John Daly at the 1995 British Open. A front-row seat to history paired with Tiger Woods in the final round of the 1997 Masters. Then a career-defining singles win over Woods later in ’97 that helped Europe win the Ryder Cup. It’s been nearly three decades since Costantino Rocca put Italian golf on the map and it’s hard to imagine the Ryder Cup being held near Rome this week would have happened without him. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Amy Sancetta]

GUIDONIA MONTECELIO, Italy (AP) — It’s been nearly three decades since Costantino Rocca put Italian golf on the map and it’s hard to imagine the Ryder Cup being held near Rome this week would have happened without him. Rocca tells The Associated Press that “30 years ago I wouldn’t have even thought that I would achieve what I did.” Rocca made a 60-foot birdie putt from the Valley of Sin at St. Andrew’s to force a playoff with John Daly at the 1995 British Open. He also had a front-row seat to history while paired with Tiger Woods in the final round of the 1997 Masters. And a career-defining singles victory over Woods later in ’97 that helped Europe win the Ryder Cup.

