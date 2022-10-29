Costa sent off as Wolves draw 1-1 at Brentford in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Ruben Neves’ second-half equalizer has rescued a 1-1 draw for Wolverhampton at Brentford in the English Premier League. The game saw striker Diego Costa sent off for a headbutt. Neves leveled just two minutes after defender Ben Mee gave Brentford the lead in the 50th minute. But Costa once again found a way to steal the headlines with a rash outburst in the final moments. The former Chelsea striker jostled with Mee before headbutting his opponent and was shown a straight red card by referee Bobby Madley.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Diego Costa, right, wins the ball past Brentford's Frank Onyeka, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Walton
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Walton
Brentford's Yoane Wissa, left and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Ruben Neves battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, at the Gtech Community Stadium, in London, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (John Walton/PA via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Walton