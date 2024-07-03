Costa Rica eliminated from the Copa America despite beating Paraguay 2-1 in group stage finale

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Costa Rica was eliminated from the Copa America despite beating Paraguay 2-1 as Francisco Calvo and 19-year-old Josimar Alcócer scored in the opening seven minutes. Costa Rica finished third in Group D with four points when Colombia and Brazil played a 1-1 draw. Paraguay had been eliminated when it lost its first two matches. The Ticos were eliminated in the group stage for the fourth time after 1997, 2011 and 2016. They reached the quarterfinals in 2001 and 2004.

