Cortland quarterback Zac Boyes and North Central RB Joe Sacco lead AP Division III All-America team

Quarterback Zac Boyes, who led Cortland to its first national championship, and running Joe Sacco from national runner-up North Central highlighted The Associated Press Division III All-America Team. Boyes had 349 yards passing and 123 rushing in Cortland’s 38-37 victory against North Central in the title game last week. He was joined on the first team by teammates Cody Aikey, an offensive lineman, and Cole Burgess, a wide receiver. North Central led all teams with five first-team selections, including affensive linemen Jeske Maples and Jarod Thornton and receivers DeAngelo Hardy and Joey Lombardi.

