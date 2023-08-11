Cortes’ season with Yankees could be over after he goes back on injured list

MIAMI (AP) — Nestor Cortes’ season with the New York Yankees could be over after he went back on the injured list with a strained left rotator cuff, one start into his return from a two-month layoff. The 28-year-old left-hander was put on the 15-day IL, six days after pitching four innings against Houston in his first big league appearance since May 30. Cortes is 5-2 with a 4.97 ERA in 12 starts, allowing 11 home runs in 63 1/3 innings. He went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA last year, earning his first All-Star selection. He was unable to throw his bullpen session Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.