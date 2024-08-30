Correction: Paralympics-US-Training-Center story

PARIS (AP) — In a story published Aug. 30, 2024, about a U.S. training center for Olympic and Paralympic athletes in Paris, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Team USA recently invested 27 million euros ($29 million) in renovations of the facility’s dormitories, sports medicine facilities and training centers. The facility underwent 27 million euros in improvements for international teams, of which the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee says it contributed approximately 10%.

