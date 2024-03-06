Correa scores 15, Florida women open big lead and hold off Missouri 66-60 in SEC first round

GREENSVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Leilani Correa scored 15 points, Alberte Rimdal hit a key jumper and 11th-seeded Florida turned back 14th-seeded Missouri 66-60 in the first round of the SEC Tournament. With the help of a 16-0 run to start the second quarter, the Gators opened a 48-28 lead early in the second half. The Tigers got back in the game with a 14-0 run in the third quarter and closed within 60-57 with 4:07 to play. Rimdal’s jumper blunted an 8-0 Missouri run and after both teams missed several chances, Jeriah Warren scored for the Gators. Aliyah Matharu made two free throws with 39 seconds to play for a 66-57 lead. Mizzou closed the game making 1 of 9. Florida takes on eighth-seeded Vanderbilt on Thursday night. Ashton Judd scored 17 points for Missouri.

