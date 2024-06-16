Correa goes deep twice, Twins top Athletics 6-2 in first game of doubleheader

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Carlos Correa continued his offensive tear with two home runs as part of a three-hit day, and the Minnesota Twins cruised past the Oakland Athletics 6-2 on Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Royce Lewis and Carlos Santana also homered amongst their two hits, Bailey Ober pitched into the seventh inning and Minnesota won its fourth straight and for the sixth time in seven games.

Daz Cameron homered, but Oakland lost its eight straight.

Jhoan Duran got the final out for his 11th save.

Correa is 18 for 30 with three home runs in his past seven games.

His third hit was a towering home run down to the third deck down the left-field line. It is the 12th multihomer game of Correa’s career and first since June 22, 2022.

Oakland starter JP Sears (4-6) allowed three home runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. The left-hander allowed just eight home runs in his first 14 starts this season, none in the past five.

He gave up two to the first three Minnesota batters.

After a walk to Manny Margot, Correa homered into the first row of seats in left-center. Lewis hit the next pitch to the second row in right-center for a 3-0 lead.

An opening day quad strain had sidelined Lewis for more than two months, but in his 11 games this season he is 15 for 38 with six homers and a hit in all but one game.

Santana hit a two-run shot in the seventh.

Oakland had just one batter reach second base through the first six innings. It was nearly two, but Tyler Soderstrom was thrown out by left-fielder Willi Castro trying to stretch a fourth-inning single into a double.

Ober (6-4) was pulled after allowing Cameron’s seventh inning home run, finishing with eight strikeouts and six hits allowed. He allowed 13 earned runs and 19 hits in 14 2/3 innings over his previous three starts.

TRAINER’S ROOM Athletics: Starting RHP Ross Stripling, out since May 25 with a strained right elbow, has begun to throw from 105 feet. Manager Mark Kotsay has no timetable for him throwing a bullpen session or off a mound.

Twins: RF Max Kepler did not play. He was hit above the right elbow by a 99-mph pitch Friday.

UP NEXT

A pair of right handers, Oakland’s Joey Estes (2-2, 4.78 ERA) and Minnesota’s Chris Paddack (5-3, 4.79), are the scheduled starters for game two of the doubleheader.

