Coronel has 3 saves, first shutout of season, Red Bulls and Fire tie 0-0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Carlos Coronel had three saves and recorded his first shutout of the season to help the short-handed New York Red Bulls play the Chicago Fire to a 0-0 tie. Andres Reyes was shown a red card *violent conduct) in the 42nd minute and the Red Bulls played a man down the rest of the way. Chris Brady, who had his first shutout of the season, had five saves for Chicago (2-3-3). The Fire had 58% possession but Chicago was outshot 17-8.

