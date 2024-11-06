Coronato powers Flames to late comeback in 3-2 OT win over Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Matt Coronato scored twice as the Calgary Flames came back to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Coronato tied the game with 2:46 remaining in regulation when he cruised into the slot and went off the post and in. He then buried the winning goal seven seconds into the extra period.

Connor Zary also scored for Calgary, which won its second game in seven outings. Dustin Wolf stopped 21 shots.

Joel Armia — with a short-handed goal — and Brendan Gallagher scored for Montreal (4-7-2). Armia also provided an assist, while Sam Montembeault made 32 saves as the Canadiens’ losing streak extended to four games.

Zary opened the scoring with his third 4:20 into the second period when he pounced on a loose puck in the slot and fired a shot past Montembeault.

Gallagher then slipped the puck between Wolf’s pads at 16:23 to level the score with his fifth of the season.

Armia buried a feed from Jake Evans on a 2-on-1 5:56 into the third after Canadiens rookie Lane Hutson took a hooking penalty.

Takeaways

Flames: Coronato played hero after Calgary failed to score on its only power-play opportunity and instead allowed a goal. Calgary entered the game with the league’s 22nd-ranked power play (16.2%).

Canadiens: Montembeault bounced back from disastrous outings the last two Tuesdays. He allowed four goals on 10 shots on Oct. 22 against the New York Rangers and five goals on 10 shots on Oct. 29 against the Seattle Kraken.

Key moment

Gallagher appeared to make it 3-1 with his second of the night with 8:21 left in the third, but the goal was overturned after Calgary challenged for offside.

Key stat

The Canadiens outshot the Flames 15-10 in a dominant first period. Calgary flipped the script in the second with a 13-5 advantage.

Up next

The Flames visit the Bruins on Thursday, while the Canadiens visit the Devils on Thursday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.