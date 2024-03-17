Cornhuskers, winless in NCAA Tournament, will get a chance to end their March Madness misery
For all of its success across multiple sports historically, Nebraska has the dubious distinction of being the only Power Five program to have never won a game in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The Cornhuskers earned a No. 8 seed in the South Region and will get their chance to break through Friday against No. 9 Texas A&M in Memphis. Fred Hoiberg was on the hottest of hot seats after going 24-67 in his first three seasons. Signs of improvement came the second half of last season, and now the 23-10 Huskers have their most wins in 33 years.
