Cornerback Kristian Fulton energized by fresh start with Los Angeles Chargers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Kristian Fulton entered his first training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers looking to regain his confidence and prove he could be a starting cornerback. Two weeks into practices, it is safe to say that the cornerback has his mojo back. Fulton has been a standout on defense. He had two interceptions during a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams and has continued to frustrate Chargers quarterbacks Easton Stick and Max Duggan during team drills. Fulton says “I’ve got something to prove. Last year wasn’t my best year. I’ve learned from it.”

