Cornerback Darnay Holmes in a strong competition to make the Giants roster

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Cornerback Darnay Holmes has hit the point in his career with the New York Giants where he needs to take a major step forward. A fourth-round draft pick in 2020, Holmes is entering the final year of his rookie contract and he needs to do more this season. He has started 11 of the 38 games, with most of his contributions playing slot cornerback in nickel situations. The selections of Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins in the draft and the presence of fellow veterans Adoree Jackson, Cor’Dale Flott, Rodarius Williams, Nick McCloud and Amani Oruwariye have made it a fight for a job.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.