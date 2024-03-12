Cornerback Darious Williams is returning to the Los Angeles Rams, AP source says

By GREG BEACHAM The Associated Press
FILE - Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Darious Williams (31) leaves the field after an NFL preseason football game against the Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars cut veteran cornerback Darious Williams on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, to create $11.5 million in salary cap space. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gary McCullough]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cornerback Darious Williams is returning to the Los Angeles Rams after two seasons in Jacksonville, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person says Williams has agreed to terms on a three-year deal for $22.5 million potentially worth up to $30 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. Williams won a Super Bowl ring to cap his four seasons with the Rams from 2018-21. The undrafted 5-foot-9 defensive back played his way into a major role with Los Angeles.

