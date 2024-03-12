Cornerback Darious Williams is returning to the Los Angeles Rams, AP source says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cornerback Darious Williams is returning to the Los Angeles Rams after two seasons in Jacksonville, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person says Williams has agreed to terms on a three-year deal for $22.5 million potentially worth up to $30 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday. Williams won a Super Bowl ring to cap his four seasons with the Rams from 2018-21. The undrafted 5-foot-9 defensive back played his way into a major role with Los Angeles.

