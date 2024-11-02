Cornell jumps to a big lead early, wins 106th meeting with Princeton 49-35

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jameson Wang threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a third in a 21-0 first quarter to kick-start Cornell to a 49-35 win over of Princeton in an Ivy League battle. The Big Red, who won for just the 38th time in the 106-game history of the series, raced to a 28-0 lead before the Tigers could find the end zone.

