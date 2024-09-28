Cornell beats Yale 47-23 for coach Dan Swanstrom’s first Division I victory

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jameson Wang passed for 278 yards and four touchdowns, Brendan Lee made five catches for 99 yards and two scores, and Cornell beat reigning Ivy League champion Yale 47-23 on Saturday for coach Dan Swanstrom’s first Division I victory. Cornell (1-1, 1-0) beat Yale (1-1, 0-1) in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2009. The Bulldogs still hold a 52-32-2 all-time lead. Wang connected with Ryder Kurtz for a 68-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter for a 33-17 lead. Wang also capped a 15-play, 77-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth. Samuel Musungu scored on a Wang pass from 12 yards out with 1:11 left to cap the scoring.

