Cornell beats Brown 36-14 behind Jameson Wang’s 330 yards passing

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jameson Wang passed for 330 yards and two touchdowns, and Cornell scored 33 straight points in beating Brown 36-14 on Saturday. Both of Wang’s touchdown passes were from 37 yards out — to Doryn Smith and Matt Robbert. Smith opened the scoring and Robbert made it 26-0 with 9:06 left in the third quarter. Paul Lewis III returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown as three different Big Red defenders made a pick of Jake Willcox. Jackson Kennedy made field goals from 35, 28 and 42 yards for Cornell (3-3, 2-1 Ivy League). Nicholas Laboy had a game-high seven catches for 87 yards. Willcox had two touchdowns to go with three interceptions for Brown (3-3, 1-2). Solomon Miller had a 61-yard touchdown and Graham Walker added a 43-yarder.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.