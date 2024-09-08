Cornelious Brown IV throws 4 TD passes to lead Alabama A&M in 49-7 rout of D-II Kentucky State

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Cornelious Brown IV threw four touchdown passes and Alabama A&M routed Division II-member Kentucky State 49-7. Brown completed 19 of 26 passes for 278 yards. Aveon Smith was 7-of-8 throwing for 83 yards and also had a TD pass for Alabama A&M (1-1). Duke Miller made two touchdown catches and finished with eight receptions for 132 yards for the Bulldogs. Donovan Eaglin added 102 yards rushing on 13 carries. Jaun Gainious was 16-of-28 passing for 144 yards with an interception, and he threw a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for Kentucky State (0-2).

