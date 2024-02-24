Cormac Ryan scores 18 and No. 10 North Carolina finally wins at Virginia, 54-44

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Cormac Ryan scored 18 points on six 3-pointers and No. 10 North Carolina moved into first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 54-44 victory against Virginia. Armando Bacot added 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who moved into the top spot alone because No. 8 Duke lost earlier in the day at Wake Forest. The victory ended the Tar Heels’ eight-game losing streak at John Paul Jones Arena. Jordan Minor had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia, which had a stretch in the first half during which it missed 22 of 23 shots.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.