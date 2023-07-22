Corey Seager, Rangers’ All-Star SS, out of lineup after spraining thumb, team waits MRI results

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All-Star shortstop Corey Seager isn’t in the starting lineup for the AL West-leading Texas Rangers while the team waits for results from an MRI on his sprained right thumb. Manager Bruce Bochy said before Saturday’s game that he’s trying to be optimistic. Seager got hurt when his hand jammed awkwardly into the base when reaching to beat out a double in the eighth inning of Friday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers, his former team. X-rays were negative. Seager is hitting .350 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs. He missed 31 games with a left hamstring strain early in the season.

