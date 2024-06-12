Corey Seager not in Rangers lineup for his 1st regular-season return to Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey Seager is back at Dodger Stadium for the first time in the regular season since leaving the organization as a free agent after the 2021 season. But he wasn’t in the Texas Rangers’ lineup. The 30-year-old shortstop remains day-to-day with a left hamstring injury. He didn’t say whether he expects to play during the three-game series, although he says his status is “definitely trending. It’s positive.” Seager helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series and was named MVP. He left as a free agent after seven seasons and led the Rangers to the 2023 World Series while earning MVP honors again.

