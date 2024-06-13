Corey Seager hits 3-run homer against old team in first regular-season game back in Dodger Stadium

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey Seager returned to Dodger Stadium in a big way, hammering a go-ahead, three-run homer that reminded Los Angeles Dodgers fans what they’ve been missing. Texas’ 3-2 victory Wednesday night was Seager’s first regular-season game at Dodger Stadium since he left as a free agent in 2021 and signed a $325 million, 10-year deal with the Rangers. The homer was his 60th at Dodger Stadium, sixth-most among active players. The 422-foot shot in the fifth inning off Walker Buehler registered at 111 mph, his hardest-hit homer of the season. It also tied for the longest he’s hit this year. He’s gone deep 14 times so far. He was 2016 NL Rookie of the Year and 2020 NL and World Series MVP with the Dodgers.

