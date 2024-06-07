Corey Seager could be out of Texas Rangers’ lineup multiple games because of hamstring tightness

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager isn’t in the starting lineup after exiting the previous game because of tightness in his left hamstring. Manager Bruce Bochy said before Friday night’s series opener against San Francisco that it looks as though Seager will be out at least a couple of days. There are currently no plans for the shortstop to go on the 10-day injured list. Josh Smith is starting at shortstop and batting second. Smith has been the primary third baseman with Josh Jung recovered from a fractured right wrist. Seager left Wednesday’s game after reaching for his hamstring after an RBI single in the second inning.

