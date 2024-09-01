Corey Rucker makes a game-winning grab with 3 seconds left as Arkansas State beats Central Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Corey Rucker caught a Jaylen Raynor pass in the corner of the end zone with three seconds remaining to give Arkansas State a 34-31 victory over FCS-member Central Arkansas on Saturday night in a season opener for both teams. A video replay confirmed Rucker had one foot inbounds and controlled the ball to the ground. Rucker finished with nine catches for 179 yards. Raynor was 24 of 47 for 317 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and he carried it 15 times for 49 yards and another score. It was a wild fourth quarter that started with Raynor giving Arkansas State a 27-10 lead on a 5-yard sneak. But ShunDerrick Powell scored two plays later on an 89-yard run for the first of 21 straight points for Central Arkansas.

