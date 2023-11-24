Corey Perry sits again as Blackhawks remain quiet about forward’s status

CHICAGO (AP) — Corey Perry is a healthy scratch for Chicago’s game against Toronto and Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson is declining to provide any update on the forward’s status with the team. The 38-year-old Perry has four goals and five assists in 16 games in his first season with the team. He skated for almost 15 minutes during a 3-2 loss to Buffalo on Sunday and then was a healthy scratch for Wednesday night’s 7-3 loss at Columbus. Richardson says he is “unable to give any more information at this time” when it comes to Perry.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.