Corey LaJoie signs multi-year contract extension to remain with Spire Motorsports on Cup circuit

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Corey LaJoie has reached a multi-year extension to remain the driver of the No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports on the NASCAR Cup Series. LaJoie, a third-generation racer whose father and grandfather are members of the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame, raced his way to the Cup Series through top developmental series like the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, where he had six wins. The 31-year-old LaJoie competed in the Xfinity Series and Truck Series before earning a full-time ride on NASCAR’s top circuit.

