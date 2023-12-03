Cordoba’s Dragisa Gudelj collapses again in Spain. Defender had cardiac arrest during game in March

MADRID (AP) — Cordoba defender Dragisa Gudelj is in good condition after collapsing in the first half of a Spanish third-division game against Melilla. The same player suffered a cardiac arrest during another match in March. Cordoba said the 26-year-old Gudelj was doing well and undergoing tests in a hospital in Melilla. He immediately got up after falling backward to the ground in the 28th minute but looked dizzy as teammates and opponents rushed toward him. Gudelj walked off before being substituted and was taken to the hospital. In March the game between Cordoba and Racing Ferrol was abandoned early in the first half after Gudelj collapsed.

