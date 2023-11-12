Cordeiro’s 3 TD passes, Robinson’s 200 yards rushing, 2 TDs help SJSU beat Fresno St. 42-18

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro threw three first-half touchdown passes, Kairee Robinson ran for 200 yards and two TDs and San Jose State beat Fresno State 42-18 to extend its win streak to four games. Cordeiro capped a six-play, 80-yard opening drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Malikhi Miller that made it 7-0 and San Jose State led the rest of the way. Michael Dansby picked off a pass from Logan Fife — who replaced starter Mikey Keene midway through the second quarter — at the SJSU 2 and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown to give the Spartans a 35-10 lead early in the third quarter. Fife was 11-of-21 passing for 115 yards with an 11-yard touchdown to Jalen Moss that capped the scoring.

