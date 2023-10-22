Cordeiro throws 3 touchdown passes, San Jose State defeats Utah State 42-21

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro threw three touchdown passes and San Jose State turned a big second half into a 42-21 victory over Utah State. The game was tied at 14-all at halftime before San Jose State struck with a Quali Conley touchdown run and two TD passes by Cordeiro, taking a 35-14 lead with just over 9 minutes left in the game. Cordeiro hit Charles Rogers for a 10-yard score and Nick Nash for 29 yards. Earlier, Cordeiro connected with Kairee Robinson for a 4-yard touchdown. Cordeiro finished 15-of-20 passing for 119 yards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.