Cordeiro, Robinson lead San Jose St. past Colorado St. 28-16

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro completed 27 of 42 passes for 274 yards and two touchdown and Kairee Robinson ran for two TDs to help San Jose State beat Colorado State 28-16 Saturday night.

Robinson scored on a 5-yard run to give San Jose State (6-2, 4-1 Mountain West) its first lead of the game at 14-10 with 10:56 left in the third quarter.

Cordeiro threw a 35-yard TD pass to Elijah Cooks that made it 21-10 early in the fourth. Colorado State’s Tory Horton scored on a 40-yard reception with 4:21 to play but Robinson capped a six-play, 83-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run that capped the scoring about 2 minutes later.

Avery Morrow, on the game’s third play from scrimmage, ripped off a 56-yard touchdown run that gave Colorado State (2-7, 2-3 Mountain West) a 7-0 lead. Cordeiro tied it when he threw a 2-yard TD pass to Dominick Mazotti early in the second quarter but Michael Boyle kicked a 26-yard field goal to give the Rams a 10-7 lead before halftime.

Morrow finished with 17 carries for 124 yards and Horton added nine receptions for 196 yards.

