Corbin Carroll and Gunnar Henderson win Baseball Digest rookie of the year awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll and Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson have been selected rookies of the year by Baseball Digest and eBay. Each player was a unanimous choice in voting announced by the publication Wednesday. The speedy Carroll won the National League award after batting .285 with 25 home runs and 76 RBIs for the NL champion Diamondbacks. He stole 54 bases and scored 116 runs. Henderson took the American League honor after hitting .255 with 28 homers and 82 RBIs for the AL East champion Orioles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.