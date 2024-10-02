Corbin Burnes makes one costly mistake as the Orioles lose AL Wild Card Series opener to the Royals

BALTIMORE (AP) — Corbin Burnes was nearly perfect in his start for the Baltimore Orioles in Game 1 of their AL Wild Card Series against the Kansas City Royals. But a costly walk to No. 9 hitter Maikel Garcia led to Bobby Witt Jr.’s RBI single that proved the difference. It was one of just five hits Burnes allowed over eight-plus innings in what could be his final start for the Orioles. The 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner is a pending free agent who flashed some of his best stuff that will surely get him paid this offseason.

