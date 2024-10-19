Corbett, Wyatt lead potent ground game and Merrimack defeats Stonehill 48-28

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Jermaine Corbett ran for 170 yards with two touchdowns, Brandon Wyatt added 101 yards and a score, and Merrimack ran over Stonehill 48-28. The Warriors had 375 yards rushing, averaging 7.4 yards on 51 carries. The big play of the first half was Ayden Pereira’s 51-yard touchdown pass to Jalen McDonald. Corbett had a 6-yard run and a 2-yard run for scores and the Warriors led 27-0 at halftime. Stonehill had nearly 200 yards of total offense in the third quarter and scored three touchdowns to get within 34-21 heading to the final quarter but a touchdown pass by Pereira and a 42-yard TD run by Malakai Anthony put the game away for Merrimack.

