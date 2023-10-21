Corbett runs for 146 yards, winning TD and Stonehill tops Sacred Heart in 2 OTs

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — Jermaine Corbett rushed for 146 yards and ended the game with a 5-yard touchdown run in the second overtime as Stonehill defeated Sacred Heart 22-19. Stonehill’s Perry Shelbred missed a 44-yard field goal with 2:47 remaining in the fourth quarter and neither team mounted a drive in the final minutes of regulation. Stonehill had the ball first in overtime. After losing 10 yards and facing a kick of 50-plus yards, the Skyhawks did not attempt a field goal and Sacred Heart held on fourth-and-long. Sacred Heart’s Sam Renzi missed a potential game-ending field goal in the first overtime but connected on his fourth field goal of the game in the second OT. Still, it left Stonehill the opportunity to win with a touchdown.

