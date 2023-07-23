Copper ties her career-high with 29 points, Sky beats Storm 90-75 to snap skid, extend Seattle’s

SEATTLE (AP) — Kahleah Copper matched her career-high with 29 points, making all 11 of her free throw attempts, to help the Chicago Sky beat Seattle 90-75, extending the Storm’s losing streak to a franchise record nine games. Marina Mabrey added 22 points, including hitting four 3-pointers. Alanna Smith had nine points, a career-high 17 rebounds, a career-best tying four steals and three blocks for Chicago (9-13). The Sky snapped a four-game losing streak. The Sky never trailed and lead by double figures for the final 31 minutes. Ezi Magbegor led Seattle with 14 points. Jewell Loyd, the league’s leading scorer and the MVP of the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game, scored 12 points, tying her season low — set Thursday in a loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

