Copper scores 29, Griner adds 24 to help Mercury beat Wings 97-90 in 2OT

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored eight of her 29 points in the second overtime, Brittney Griner finished with 24 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 97-90. Diana Taurasi added 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas with 25 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds and four steals. Teaira McCowan scored 20 points and grabbed nine boards.

