Copper scores 15, Sky spoil Griner’s home debut with 75-69 win over Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 15 points and the Chicago Sky spoiled Brittney Griner’s regular-season home debut, holding on down the stretch for a 75-69 win over the Phoenix Mercury. Griner finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots in her first regular-season home game since being released after spending more than 10 months in a Russian prison. Griner scored on a three-point play to make it 69-67, but Chicago’s Dana Evans hit a running bank shot sandwiched between two Phoenix turnovers and Rebekah Gardner hit two free throws to seal it with 16 seconds left.

