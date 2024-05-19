Copper has career-high 38, Cunningham hits clutch 3s as Mercury top Dream 88-85

PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored a career-high 38 points and combined with Sophie Cunningham for the last 16 points as the Phoenix Mercury recovered after losing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead to beat the Atlanta Dream 88-85. Cheyenne Parker-Tyus had 11 points and Allisha Gray 10 in the fourth quarter as the Dream, down 70-60 with 8:43 to play, charged back to lead 81-74 at the 4:11 mark. Cunningham answered with a 3-pointer and Copper’s four free throws pulled the Mercury within 83-81 with 1 1/2 minutes to play. Copper found Cunningham on the left side for a 3-pointer and the lead with 1:11 to play. Gray finished with 22 points for the Dream.

