Copper and Taurasi score 20 each and Phoenix tops Washington 83-80

PHOENIX (AP) — Kahleah Copper and Diana Taurasi scored 20 points each and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 83-80. Natasha Cloud added 14 points and 10 assists and Sophie Cunningham scored 13 for the Mercury, who have won three in a row. Ariel Atkins had 16 points to lead Washington, which has lost five consecutive games to open the season for this first time since the 2007 team started 0-8. Julie Vanloo scored 13 and Shakira Austin and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 11 points apiece.

