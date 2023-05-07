Copetti scores twice to help Charlotte beat NYCFC 3-2

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Enzo Copetti scored twice in the first half and Charlotte FC used an own-goal by Richard Ledezma in the second half to beat New York City FC 3-2. Copetti used assists from McKinze Gaines and Ashley Westwood in the 8th minute to score his third goal of the season and give Charlotte (3-5-3) an early lead. NYCFC (4-4-3) evened the score in the 37th minute on a goal by Gabriel Pereira. Copetti scored for a second time just two minutes later off a corner kick by Justin Meram and Charlotte took a 2-1 lead into halftime. NYCFC’s Santiago Rodríguez scored on a penalty kick in the 57th minute, knotting the score at 2-2. Ledezma’s own-goal came in the 72nd minute off a free kick by Charlotte’s Karol Swiderski.

