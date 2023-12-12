Copenhagen beats Galatasaray 1-0 to reach Champions League last 16. Lerager scores and is sent off

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Copenhagen’s 1-0 win over Galatasaray booked the Danish champion’s place in the knockout stage of the Champions League from second place in Group A. Lukas Lerager scored the only goal of the game but was later sent off to give Galatasaray hope of a late comeback. Copenhagen is into the Champions League round of 16 for only the second time. It previously managed the feat in the 2010-11 season.

