Copa Libertadores final: Cavani’s Boca Juniors seeks 7th title, Marcelo’s Fluminense eyes first one

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Edinson Cavani could win his first club continental title on Saturday, when his Boca Juniors plays Brazil’s Fluminense in the Copa Libertadores final. The Argentinian giants will play for their seventh title in the tournament, while the hosts at the Maracanã Stadium will push for their first with the key help of multiple Champions League winner Marcelo. Brazilian clubs won every edition of the Copa Libertadores since 2019 with Flamengo and Palmeiras. Boca, who will tie Independiente with a record seventh title, will play its first continental decider since 2018.

