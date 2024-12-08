Copa Libertadores champion Botafogo wins its first Brazilian league title since 1995

SAO PAULO (AP) — Copa Libertadores champion Botafogo has another big reason to celebrate as the club owned by American businessman John Textor beat Sao Paulo 2-1 to win its first Brazilian league title since 1995. Botafogo won for the third time with 79 points in 38 matches to finish six points ahead of runner-up Palmeiras. Jefferson Savarino scored the first goal for host Botafogo in the 37th minute at the Nilton Santos Stadium, but a defensive mistake allowed an under-strength Sao Paulo to equalize in the 63rd through William Gomes. Gregore netted the winner in injury time for the Rio de Janeiro team. The same player was sent off after a first-minute foul at the Copa Libertadores final against Atletico Mineiro.

