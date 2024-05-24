Copa America will feature its first female referees and assistants

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Female match officials have been appointed to work the Copa America for the first time. María Victoria Penso of the United States and Edina Alves of Brazil will be referees in the tournament. Both will be supported by assistants Neuza Back of Brazil, Mary Blanco of Colombia, Migdalia Rodríguez of Venezuela, and Brooke Mayo and Kathryn Nesbitt of the U.S. Nicaragua’s Tatiana Guzmán was designated as a video review official. A total of 101 referees will work at the Copa América hosted by the United States from June 20.

