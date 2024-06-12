Copa America: How to watch, schedule, betting favorites and more

The biggest soccer tournament in the Americas is about to land stateside. The 48th edition of the Copa America will showcase the top talents from two continents in 14 venues across the U.S. Ten CONMEBOL teams from South America and six CONCACAF teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean will match up in an event most recently won by Lionel Messi and Argentina in 2021. The U.S. and its vast selection of world-class stadiums will host the Copa America for the second time after hosting the Centenario edition of the event in 2016.

