Copa America 2024 to be played in the United States

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Next year’s Copa América will be played in the United States and will include six CONCACAF teams. South American soccer body CONMEBOL says its 10 national teams will play the tournament out of their region after a deal with the confederation for North and Central America and the Caribbean. The six guests for the 2024 Copa America will secure their spots according to their performances in the next CONCACAF Nations League.

